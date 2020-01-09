Insider Selling: Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

