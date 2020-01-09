LIFE Price Up 8.2% This Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. LIFE has a market cap of $1.91 million and $2,979.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.