GravityCoin (GXX) One Day Volume Hits $461.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $112,761.00 and $461.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,075,049 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

