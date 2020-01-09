ShowHand Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $16,362.00 and approximately $11,756.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.