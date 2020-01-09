Blacer Coin Market Cap Hits $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00319522 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

