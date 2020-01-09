MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $8.84 million and $3,773.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

