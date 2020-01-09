Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Maxim Group

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

