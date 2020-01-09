BNP Paribas Upgrades Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) to “Outperform”

Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
OTCMKTS:PEUGF opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $29.34.
About Peugeot
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.