BNP Paribas Upgrades Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) to “Outperform”

Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OTCMKTS:PEUGF opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

