Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Zilla has a market cap of $281,051.00 and approximately $15,096.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

