Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Premier Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.07 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

