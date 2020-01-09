Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.39 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of APLS opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $139,050.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

