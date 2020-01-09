Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $28.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $28.50.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $411.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.27. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $269.13 and a 52 week high of $418.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 78.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.