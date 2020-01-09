Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $28.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $28.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $411.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.27. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $269.13 and a 52 week high of $418.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 78.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Premier Oil PLC Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share
Premier Oil PLC Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings
AAR Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share
AAR Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Kearny Financial Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Kearny Financial Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report