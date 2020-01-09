AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. AAR has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. AAR’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AAR by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AAR by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

