Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $668.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 367,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 41,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

