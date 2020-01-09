Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kearny Financial an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 123,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

