Analysts Set 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Price Target at $75.00

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in 51job by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 51job by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in 51job by 15,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. 51job has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, analysts predict that 51job will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

