Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.72. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

