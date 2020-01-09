SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.02. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.