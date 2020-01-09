FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kroger in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of KR opened at $28.42 on Thursday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

