Brokers Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fair Isaac in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $391.33 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $196.98 and a 52-week high of $395.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.33 and its 200 day moving average is $338.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,120 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 777.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 270.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

