Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $56.17 on Monday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $644.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

