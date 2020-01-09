Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.
NASDAQ RELL opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
About Richardson Electronics
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.