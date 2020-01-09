Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

