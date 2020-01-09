Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-390 million.Livent also updated its Q4 guidance to 0.04-0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.01.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

