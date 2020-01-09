Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

NYSE:JEF opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.