Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $158.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.46. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.