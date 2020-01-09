Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Shares of BPMC opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,622 shares of company stock worth $1,938,782 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

