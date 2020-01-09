Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,790 shares of company stock worth $14,060,674 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 68.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.