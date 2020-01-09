Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.92.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

