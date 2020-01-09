Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.92.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
