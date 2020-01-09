Deutsche Bank Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,259,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.