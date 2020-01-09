Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,528,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $120,211.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,385,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,222,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,862,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kearny Financial Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Kearny Financial Corp. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Analysts Set 51job, Inc. Price Target at $75.00
Analysts Set 51job, Inc. Price Target at $75.00
Ardelyx Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Ardelyx Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc.
SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc.
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Brokers Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Fair Isaac Co.’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report