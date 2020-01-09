Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,528,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $120,211.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,385,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,222,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,862,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

