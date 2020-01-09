Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

