Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
