International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.87 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

