International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.87 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
