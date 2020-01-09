Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOG. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

