Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

PSX opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 144,810 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 298,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

