Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
PAG stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81.
In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $367,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
