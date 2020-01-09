Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

PAG stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $367,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

