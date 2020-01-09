Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

