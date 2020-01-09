European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.76 Per Share

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EAT opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.44) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.84. European Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $394.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

In related news, insider Stuart Paterson purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £65,650 ($86,358.85).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

