HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $457,612.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $457,612.00 and $2,107.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.