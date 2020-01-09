SounDAC (XSD) Price Hits $0.0032

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. SounDAC has a market cap of $47,364.00 and approximately $49,811.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 71.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

