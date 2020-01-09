Sentinel (SENT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $32,306.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.