DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $325.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $274,459.00 and approximately $325.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

