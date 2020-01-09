Rivetz Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $229,887.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

