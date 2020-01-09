CryCash (CRC) Price Up 86.7% This Week

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, CryCash has traded up 86.7% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. CryCash has a market cap of $318,048.00 and $5,199.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

