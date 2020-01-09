LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $135.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $135.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.26 or 0.05881072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001814 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001224 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

