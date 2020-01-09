EXMR FDN Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,790.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 142% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5,790.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.26 or 0.05881072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001814 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

