Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,743.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,676,679 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

