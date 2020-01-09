Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (FEDU) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on February 10th

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

FEDU stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Four Seasons Edu has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

