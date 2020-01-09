NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (NBLU) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 28th

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NBLU opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD has a 12-month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1 ($0.01).

About NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Dividend History for NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU)

