Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

