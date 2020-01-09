RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RPM opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $77.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26.

Get RPM International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.